Waaree Renewable Technologies Makes Strategic NSE Debut
Waaree Renewable Technologies has been listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, marking a major milestone in its journey. The listing elevates the company's market visibility, enhances capital access, and reinforces its growing presence in India's renewable energy sector.
Renewable energy solutions provider Waaree Renewable Technologies announced its listing on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday. This marks a significant milestone, broadening stakeholder engagement and enhancing capital access to support future growth initiatives, according to the company's statement.
Shares of Waaree Renewable traded at Rs 856.95, slightly down by 0.85% during Wednesday's session on the NSE. The listing not only increases market visibility and investor accessibility but also showcases the company's commitment to advancing a sustainable and self-reliant India.
Viren C Doshi, Director at Waaree Renewable, described the listing as a defining moment, symbolizing scale, credibility, and intent. With over 1.82 GW of solar EPC installations executed and an active management of 1.7 GW additional projects, Waaree strengthens its position in India's renewable energy sector, further backed by a bidding pipeline of 17.8 GWp and involvement in high-growth markets like solar solutions for data centres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
