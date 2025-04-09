Modernisation Boost for Irrigation Networks
The Union Cabinet approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The 2025-2026 initiative, with an initial Rs 1,600 crore outlay, aims to modernize irrigation networks, improving water supply infrastructure from canals to farms, using pressurised pipe systems.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has greenlit the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM), a pivotal sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). With an ambitious initial investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the government has set its sights on revamping irrigation infrastructure by 2025-2026.
This scheme is geared towards transforming the irrigation water-supply networks. The modernisation plan will strategically manage water delivery from existing canals or alternative sources to designated clusters, enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.
According to an official report, the initiative will provide farmers with sophisticated back-end infrastructure. It will facilitate micro-irrigation, utilizing underground pressurised piped systems, which will efficiently carry water to the gates of farms up to one hectare in size.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Recruitment Drive Allegedly Masquerading Under Ministry of Rural Development
Chouhan Champions Rural Development and Agricultural Support
Rs 4,011 Crore Boost for Rural Development: A Push for Connectivity
Rural Development Gets a Boost with New Infrastructure Projects in Indian Hill States