Left Menu

Modernisation Boost for Irrigation Networks

The Union Cabinet approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The 2025-2026 initiative, with an initial Rs 1,600 crore outlay, aims to modernize irrigation networks, improving water supply infrastructure from canals to farms, using pressurised pipe systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:45 IST
Modernisation Boost for Irrigation Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM), a pivotal sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). With an ambitious initial investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the government has set its sights on revamping irrigation infrastructure by 2025-2026.

This scheme is geared towards transforming the irrigation water-supply networks. The modernisation plan will strategically manage water delivery from existing canals or alternative sources to designated clusters, enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

According to an official report, the initiative will provide farmers with sophisticated back-end infrastructure. It will facilitate micro-irrigation, utilizing underground pressurised piped systems, which will efficiently carry water to the gates of farms up to one hectare in size.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025