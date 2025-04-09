Modernisation Boost for Irrigation Networks

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM), a pivotal sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). With an ambitious initial investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the government has set its sights on revamping irrigation infrastructure by 2025-2026.

This scheme is geared towards transforming the irrigation water-supply networks. The modernisation plan will strategically manage water delivery from existing canals or alternative sources to designated clusters, enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

According to an official report, the initiative will provide farmers with sophisticated back-end infrastructure. It will facilitate micro-irrigation, utilizing underground pressurised piped systems, which will efficiently carry water to the gates of farms up to one hectare in size.

