Task Force to Revamp Odisha's 'Ama Bus' System After Tragic Accident

A newly formed five-member committee seeks to overhaul Odisha's 'Ama Bus' system following a tragic incident involving an autorickshaw driver. The state's transport department aims to tighten safety measures and improve operational standards.

Leading the initiative, principal secretary Usha Padhee emphasized rigorous training for new drivers and a mandatory assessment phase to ensure road safety skills are up to par. This action aims to prevent future mishaps and uphold passenger safety.

To enhance efficiency, debuting additional mini buses is on the agenda, coupled with ongoing performance reviews. Accountability will be paramount, as investigations into the incident progress toward conclusive results.

