Left Menu

Task Force to Revamp Odisha's 'Ama Bus' System After Tragic Accident

In response to a deadly accident involving an Ama Bus, Odisha's transport department established a high-level committee to enhance safety, operational discipline, and service quality. Led by Usha Padhee, the committee will focus on driver recruitment and training, with a commitment to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:41 IST
Task Force to Revamp Odisha's 'Ama Bus' System After Tragic Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A newly formed five-member committee seeks to overhaul Odisha's 'Ama Bus' system following a tragic incident involving an autorickshaw driver. The state's transport department aims to tighten safety measures and improve operational standards.

Leading the initiative, principal secretary Usha Padhee emphasized rigorous training for new drivers and a mandatory assessment phase to ensure road safety skills are up to par. This action aims to prevent future mishaps and uphold passenger safety.

To enhance efficiency, debuting additional mini buses is on the agenda, coupled with ongoing performance reviews. Accountability will be paramount, as investigations into the incident progress toward conclusive results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maduro's Drug Empire: A Courtroom Drama Unfolds

Maduro's Drug Empire: A Courtroom Drama Unfolds

 Global
2
Tragic Day in Odisha: Multiple Accidents Claim Seven Lives

Tragic Day in Odisha: Multiple Accidents Claim Seven Lives

 India
3
Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

 Global
4
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026