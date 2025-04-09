Left Menu

Bridging the Financial Planning Gap: India's Growing Demand for Certified Professionals

India faces a growing gap in personal finance expertise with only 3,215 Certified Financial Planners, insufficient to meet rising demand. Innovations in technology and psychology are shaping the industry’s future, and partnerships with prestigious institutions aim to cultivate a new generation of financial experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:12 IST
Bridging the Financial Planning Gap: India's Growing Demand for Certified Professionals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is grappling with a significant shortfall in certified financial planning professionals, a concern highlighted by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB). With only 3,215 Certified Financial Planners (CFP) in the nation, demand far exceeds supply, FPSB CEO Dante De Gori noted during a recent briefing.

The financial planning sector in India recorded a 17.7% growth in 2024, placing the country's demand among the highest globally. Yet, the existing number of certified professionals drastically falls short of what is required to address the growing need for expert financial guidance, revealed De Gori.

Compounding the gap, numerous unqualified personnel are stepping into roles without the necessary expertise, raising concerns among regulators and industry experts. Advancements in technology and the integration of psychological insights into financial planning are poised to reshape the industry. Recent collaborations, such as the FPSB India and IIMA partnership, aim to develop a knowledgeable professional base to meet future demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025