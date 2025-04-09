Rongali Bihu: Embracing Assamese Heritage with Joy and Tradition

The vibrant spirit of Rongali Bihu, Assam's most significant festival marking the Assamese New Year, has taken hold of Guwahati and beyond. As the celebrations approach, Guwahati's markets are bustling with essential items such as Gamosas, Bihu clothes, and traditional food products including Pitha, jaggery, and laddus to honor this festive season.

Rongali Bihu, synonymous with Bohag Bihu, joyously unfolds annually in April's second week with Assamese households actively participating in cultural festivities. Scheduled for April 14 and 15, this year's celebrations anticipate grand participation following a successful Bihu dance workshop in Guwahati, where approximately 500 girls gathered, endeavoring to immerse in traditional folk dance and cultural activities.

Organized by Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan at Chandmari field, the workshop seeks to educate youth on traditional Assamese customs and dances. Simanta Thakuria, General Secretary of Pub Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan, confirmed over 1000 registrations for this educational initiative. As Rongali Bihu unfolds through 'Xaat Bihu', spanning seven days, it marks the onset of the agricultural season with diverse cultural rituals and feasting, symbolizing continuation of Assamese heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)