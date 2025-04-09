Left Menu

Mexico Powers Up: Six New Plants Announced

Mexican Energy Minister Luz Elena Gonzalez announced the government's plans to launch tenders for six new power plants this year, starting in May. Among the plants, four will be combined-cycle, and two will be photovoltaic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, Mexican Energy Minister Luz Elena Gonzalez revealed that the government is set to launch tenders for six new power plants this year.

Bidding is expected to commence in May for the projects, which include four combined-cycle plants and two photovoltaic facilities.

This move signifies Mexico's commitment to enhancing its energy infrastructure and diversifying its power sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

