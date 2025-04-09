Mexico Powers Up: Six New Plants Announced
Mexican Energy Minister Luz Elena Gonzalez announced the government's plans to launch tenders for six new power plants this year, starting in May. Among the plants, four will be combined-cycle, and two will be photovoltaic.
This move signifies Mexico's commitment to enhancing its energy infrastructure and diversifying its power sources.
