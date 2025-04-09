Left Menu

US Energy Secretary's Strategic Gulf Tour

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visits the UAE to discuss global energy security, investment plans, and prepares for President Trump's future Middle East visit. Amidst plunging oil prices, he will meet with UAE officials and industry leaders to address energy concerns and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:38 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is in the United Arab Emirates for a significant visit aimed at enhancing global energy security, according to the UAE state news agency. The visit forms part of a broader Middle East tour, also covering Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to bolster energy collaboration.

Wright's agenda includes discussions on the UAE's previously announced investment plans into the United States, as he prepares the ground for a forthcoming trip by President Donald Trump. Amid volatile oil prices influenced by recent tariff actions and unexpected OPEC+ output changes, these talks are timely.

During his stay, Wright will confer with UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei and major industry figures like Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. He will also meet with prominent Emirati firms, assessing potential partnerships in artificial intelligence and nuclear energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

