Trade War Tremors: US Markets Wobble Amid Global Uncertainty

The US stock market maintained a shaky composure early Wednesday despite global market turbulence, as the escalating trade war between President Trump and China continues to stir financial uncertainty. The S&P 500 showed marginal changes unlike earlier predictions of a decline, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Markets globally responded sharply to Trump's overnight tariff hikes, prompting China to retaliate with increased tariffs on US goods. Wall Street remains wary, as economists fear prolonged tariffs could trigger a recession. Meanwhile, some optimism prevails hoping diplomatic negotiations might ease tariffs, lending sporadic boosts to stock prices.

US Treasury yields exhibited significant increases, driven by investor maneuvers to balance losses, adding pressure on the stock market and affecting borrowing costs for households. Financial forecasts, like those by Delta Air Lines, are being reevaluated amid trade-induced economic uncertainties impacting sectors like travel, with significant stock shifts observed across European and Asian indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)