Markets Wobble Amid Rising Tariffs and Investor Tensions

Wall Street's indexes showed modest gains on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in technology stocks. Investors capitalized on cheaper tech valuations amidst persistent tariff tensions centered on China's latest levies against U.S. goods.

Apple and Nvidia each rose by nearly 2.5%, while Microsoft added 1.2%, contributing to a 1.5% advance in the tech sector. However, all three major benchmarks were still down over 10% from levels before the latest reciprocal U.S.-China tariff announcements, with China imposing further levies. The escalation has sparked concerns about broader economic impacts and the potential erosion of investor and consumer confidence.

In other sectors, healthcare stocks fell by 1.5% amid renewed talks of tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. U.S. oil majors also suffered as crude prices hit four-year lows, while the volatility index remained high. As the U.S. earnings season approaches, investors anticipate further insights into corporate health amidst trade anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)