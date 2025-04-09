Punjab's Dairy Renaissance: A New Era for Verka

In a significant move for the dairy industry, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for a Rs 135 crore project that will expand the production capacity of sterilized flavored milk and new fermented dairy products at a local plant.

Highlighting a shift from past administrations, Mann asserted that his government is committed to the progress and well-being of Punjab's citizens, bringing regular developmental initiatives. Verka products, sold under the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, are now being launched on e-commerce platforms, reaching wider audiences.

The state government plans to engage renowned players from Punjab as brand ambassadors for Verka. In addition, the project aims to bolster Milkfed's production capabilities while providing better economic returns for dairy farmers. New employment rules will align Milkfed employee salaries with government standards and introduce performance-based incentives, driving excellence.

