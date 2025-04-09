Left Menu

US Imposes New Sanctions Amid US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting five Iran-based entities and one individual for supporting Iran's nuclear program. This move follows President Trump's announcement for direct talks with Tehran. The sanctions aim to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, posing a grave threat to global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:18 IST
US Imposes New Sanctions Amid US-Iran Nuclear Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has stepped up its efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions by imposing fresh sanctions, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday. This comes just days after President Donald Trump revealed plans for direct talks with Iran concerning its controversial nuclear program.

The sanctions target five entities and one individual in Iran, all of which are accused of supporting the country's nuclear activities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the threat posed by Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons, calling it a menace to both regional and global security.

As Trump prepares for potential talks, tensions remain high. The U.S. Energy Secretary has warned of tighter sanctions should negotiations fail. Iran consistently maintains that its nuclear pursuits are for civilian purposes, but skepticism persists among Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025