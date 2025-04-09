US Imposes New Sanctions Amid US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The United States has stepped up its efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions by imposing fresh sanctions, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday. This comes just days after President Donald Trump revealed plans for direct talks with Iran concerning its controversial nuclear program.

The sanctions target five entities and one individual in Iran, all of which are accused of supporting the country's nuclear activities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the threat posed by Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons, calling it a menace to both regional and global security.

As Trump prepares for potential talks, tensions remain high. The U.S. Energy Secretary has warned of tighter sanctions should negotiations fail. Iran consistently maintains that its nuclear pursuits are for civilian purposes, but skepticism persists among Western nations.

