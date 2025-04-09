Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Surge Amidst Treasury Yield Retreat

U.S. stock indexes experienced gains in afternoon trading Wednesday as the 10-year Treasury note auction met market expectations, leading to a general retreat in yields. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose, although declining issues narrowly outnumbered advancers on both the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:44 IST
U.S. Stock Markets Surge Amidst Treasury Yield Retreat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable turnaround, U.S. stock indexes rallied upwards during Wednesday's afternoon trading session. This movement came after the auction of 10-year Treasury notes met market projections, leading to an across-the-board retreat in yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 370.39 points, or 1.02%, reaching 38,015.98. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 62.74 points, a 1.26% increase, to 5,045.51, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a significant uptick, rising 336.96 points, or 2.21%, to 15,604.87.

Despite the gains, it was a mixed day for the markets with declining issues marginally outnumbering advancers on both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 did not see any new 52-week highs and recorded 100 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded four new highs against 632 new lows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025