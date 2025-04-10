Left Menu

Euphoria on Wall Street: Trump's Tariff Pause Sparks Market Surge

US stocks soared after President Trump announced a temporary halt on most global tariffs. The S&P 500 experienced one of its best days, driven by investor optimism. Despite concerns about escalating trade tensions with China, Wall Street saw significant gains, uplifting markets despite recent volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:01 IST
Euphoria on Wall Street: Trump's Tariff Pause Sparks Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a euphoric Wall Street Wednesday, US stocks soared following President Donald Trump's announcement to temporarily pause most of his global tariffs. The decision brought relief to investors who were concerned about the possibility of a global recession fueled by the trade war.

The S&P 500 surged eight per cent, marking one of its best trading days in recent history. Earlier, stocks had trended downwards amidst growing fears over the trade war's impact on the global economy. However, Trump's social media revelation altered the course, spurring a strong market rally.

Despite Trump's move easing tensions with many trade partners, the rhetoric against China escalated with additional tariffs. Investors globally have become accustomed to extreme market fluctuations, as they navigate the uncertain economic repercussions of the ongoing trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025