Venezuelan Oil Trade Resumes Amid U.S. Tariff Turbulence
After a pause caused by U.S. tariffs, vessels are resuming the loading of Venezuelan oil headed to India, China, and other destinations. Despite potential declines in oil output, Venezuela's exports persist, indicating resilience amidst economic challenges posed by U.S. sanctions.
After a period of tension due to U.S. tariffs, many buyers of Venezuelan oil have resumed loading crude onto tankers. This development follows a week-long halt at Venezuelan ports, triggered by tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on importers of the nation's oil, according to shipping data and documents.
The U.S. Treasury had set a deadline of May 27 for Chevron and other partners to stop Venezuelan oil exports. The subsequent tariffs caused temporary suspensions at Venezuela's main ports, deterring traders. Now, vessels have returned to continue their loading operations and are heading for destinations like India and China.
Despite the sanctions, Venezuela's oil exports are set to continue in the near term. The country is also planning to refine more oil domestically to reduce export impacts. In China, importers paused purchases amid the tariff uncertainty but still remain one of Venezuela's top buyers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuelan oil
- U.S. tariffs
- PDVSA
- Chevron
- oil exports
- crude oil
- China
- India
- Nicholas Maduro
- sanctions
ALSO READ
Coach Ivankovic Keeps China's World Cup Hopes Alive
Melting Giants: The Disappearing Glaciers of China
Tensions Rise Over Yellow Sea Structures as South Korea Counters China's Moves
Taiwan Publisher Faces Jail in China for Alleged Separatism
US Intelligence Pins China as Top Threat Amid Rising Military Tensions