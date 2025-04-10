Left Menu

Stock Markets Surge as Trump Pauses Tariffs, Uncertainty Persists

The stock market posted significant gains after President Trump declared a temporary pause on U.S. tariffs, alleviating market fears. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their largest rises in years. However, concerns persist about what will happen after the 90-day pause, impacting investor sentiment.

Updated: 10-04-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 03:26 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, stock indexes marked their most significant one-day gains in years following President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary tariff pause. The S&P 500 registered its largest rise since 2008, while the dollar gained and Treasuries reduced losses.

The announcement provided a reprieve for a market that had faced turmoil on fears of a potential recession driven by escalating tariffs. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all reported substantial gains, though investor apprehension lingers regarding post-pause scenarios.

Market reactions were swift, with oil prices jumping and Treasury yields showing movement. Analysts remain cautious amid persistent uncertainty ahead of the upcoming U.S. quarterly reporting period, which could offer further insights into the economic landscape.

