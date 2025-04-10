Delhi Launches Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme for the Needy

Delhi has officially launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a significant health insurance initiative aimed at offering financial protection to economically weaker families, covering hospitalization costs up to Rs 5 lakhs annually per family. The announcement was made by the city's Health Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Wednesday.

Addressing the press, Singh emphasized the plans to enhance health facilities and infrastructure across the national capital. "The MoU marks a critical step for Delhi residents who were previously deprived of such benefits for 11 years," he stated. The scheme's registration begins today and signifies the first phase of its implementation in Delhi.

Delhi's integration into the nationwide scheme follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between important health officials on April 5. With this, Delhi becomes the 35th state in India to adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme, expanding its reach and promising essential medical support to the city's economically weaker sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)