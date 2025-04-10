Telangana's Stand: Congress Vows to Block BJP's Entry

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared an unwavering commitment to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from securing any political ground in the state. Speaking at an All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad, Reddy affirmed that under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Telangana would remain impervious to BJP's influence.

Calling for national action, Reddy appealed to Congress workers and Gandhi supporters to mobilize against the BJP across India. He emphasized the historical ties between Telangana and Gujarat, crediting Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel for the region's liberation from Nizam's rule and ongoing Congress commitment under Sonia Gandhi's aegis.

Reddy highlighted his government's achievements in fulfilling Congress promises such as waiving Rs 21,000 crore in farm loans and conducting a caste census, juxtaposing them with his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unmet employment promises. He drew attention to the lack of job creation despite Modi's earlier pledge to generate 2 crore jobs annually, alleging failure over the past eleven years.

