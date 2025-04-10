Sudanese Women Mobilize for Equal Representation in Peace Efforts Amid Conflict

As the devastating conflict in Sudan rages on, more than 12 million people have been displaced, with over half of them being women. In 2024, the need for gender-based violence services skyrocketed by an alarming 288 percent. Women in Sudan are not only bearing the brunt of the violence but are also taking a leading role in efforts to stop the war and demand their rightful place at the negotiating table. However, despite their prominent role in past struggles for justice, Sudanese women continue to face exclusion from diplomatic processes designed to end the conflict.

The Legacy of Women’s Leadership in Sudan

Sudanese women have a long history of political activism, most notably during the 2018-2019 revolution, when they led protests, organized civil disobedience, and played a critical role in toppling the Sudanese government. Despite their central role in pushing for change, they were sidelined in the political processes that followed, a trend that has continued with the current conflict. The Jeddah negotiations, mediated in May 2023, failed to include a single woman, leaving Sudanese women frustrated and voiceless at the negotiating table.

As the conflict enters its third year, women in Sudan are not only enduring the physical and psychological toll of war but also raising their voices for equal representation in peace talks and humanitarian efforts. While the situation remains grim, their activism and determination continue to shape the discourse surrounding peace and justice in Sudan.

The Role of Women in Peacebuilding: The Case for Equal Representation

The experience of past peace processes highlights a critical lesson: when women are excluded, peace is less likely to last. Research shows that when women are involved in peace negotiations, the probability of a peace agreement lasting 15 years increases by 35 percent. Sudanese women understand this truth all too well and have been at the forefront of efforts to ensure that their voices are heard.

Aisha Hamad, Director of Partners in Development Services, a grassroots women’s rights organization, and a key member of the Peace for Sudan platform, underscores the pivotal role women play in shaping a peaceful future for the country. "Women are central to the future of Sudan," says Aisha. "Their leadership and activism are crucial in rebuilding Sudan and achieving sustainable peace."

The Peace for Sudan Platform: Amplifying Women’s Voices

In response to the crisis, the Peace for Sudan platform was established in April 2023 as a collaborative initiative of over 49 women-led organizations across Sudan. This platform has become a powerful force advocating for gender-inclusive peace processes and amplifying the voices of women in political and humanitarian dialogues.

With the support of UN Women, the African Union (AU), the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), the platform has pushed for the inclusion of women in all aspects of peacebuilding and negotiation processes. In October 2023, the platform drafted the "Kampala Feminist Declaration," which was adopted in July 2024. This declaration has had a profound impact on regional and international peace talks, including the AU Women’s Dialogue in Uganda, the AU-IGAD Inter-Sudanese Political Dialogue in Addis Ababa, and the USA-led Geneva peace talks.

As a result of these efforts, a technical committee was established to ensure that Sudanese women’s voices are integrated into Sudan’s path to lasting peace. "We are advocating for 50 percent representation of women in peace processes," says Aisha. "This is non-negotiable. Women must be present and involved in decision-making processes if Sudan is to achieve genuine and lasting peace."

Barriers to Women's Participation in Peace Processes

Despite these efforts, women in Sudan continue to face significant barriers to their participation in peace negotiations. Socio-political, cultural, and security-related challenges prevent them from fully engaging in peace processes. One of the most pressing issues is the widespread violence and insecurity that disproportionately affects women and girls, exacerbating their vulnerability and hindering their ability to participate in peace efforts.

The exclusion of women from peace talks and political processes weakens the inclusivity and effectiveness of peacebuilding initiatives. Without addressing gender-based violence, women’s economic empowerment, and access to justice, peace agreements are less likely to hold and to address the needs of all segments of society. Women’s participation at all levels of peace processes is crucial to ensure that agreements reflect the diverse needs and experiences of the population.

A Call for Legal Reform and Support for Survivors

The Peace for Sudan platform has also called for urgent legal reforms to address the rampant sexual violence that has plagued the conflict. These reforms include criminalizing all forms of sexual violence, establishing support services for survivors, and ensuring women’s full participation in peace processes. The need for safe spaces for women is critical, as the ongoing conflict has placed millions of women at risk of gender-based violence, including wartime rape and sexual violence.

These safe spaces are essential for providing privacy, counseling, legal aid, and comprehensive support services to survivors. Israa Dawood, another member of the Peace for Sudan platform, emphasizes the importance of these spaces in the healing and recovery process. "We are working to create community centers where women can receive the care and support they need to rebuild their lives and engage in the peace process," says Israa. "This is vital for ensuring the resilience and empowerment of women, which is key to Sudan’s future."

UN Women’s Support for Women-led Organizations

UN Women has been a critical partner in supporting Sudanese women-led organizations that are on the frontlines of humanitarian aid and peacebuilding efforts. Over the past two years, UN Women has supported more than 60 women-led organizations, helping them reach women in need of humanitarian assistance. The focus of UN Women’s programs has been on establishing safe spaces for survivors, strengthening community-based prevention of gender-based violence, providing women with livelihood training, and advocating for the inclusion of women in ceasefire talks.

According to Idil Absiye, UN Women’s Policy Specialist for Women Peace and Security in East and Southern Africa, "For sustainable peace and the safety of women and girls, it is critical that we support women and local women’s organizations to participate in peace negotiations and peacebuilding efforts. When women lead, peace lasts."

Moving Forward: A Women-led Transformation

The journey to peace in Sudan is fraught with challenges, but Sudanese women are determined to be at the forefront of efforts to transform the country’s political and social landscape. The Peace for Sudan platform, with its focus on grassroots activism, legal reforms, and women’s leadership, is working tirelessly to ensure that women are no longer sidelined in peace efforts.

As Israa Dawood asserts, "We are paving the way for a women-led transformation in Sudan’s political and social landscape." With their resilience, courage, and commitment to justice, Sudanese women are not only demanding their rightful place at the peace table—they are shaping a future where peace, security, and equality can thrive for all.

The path to peace in Sudan is long, but with women leading the way, there is hope that a more inclusive and lasting peace can be achieved.