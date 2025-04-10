Uttarakhand Prepares for Char Dham Yatra Amid Legislative Changes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are in full swing, underscoring its economic significance to the state. Dhami emphasized the critical measures being implemented to ensure the safety of pilgrims for this religious pilgrimage season.

The Char Dham Yatra, an annual religious event pivotal to the state's economy, kicks off with visits to Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2, culminating with Badrinath on May 4. The initiative this year focuses on environmental sustainability, with a prohibition on the use of single-use plastics to further the 'Green Chardham' campaign.

In legislative news, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 has been enacted, following a thorough 12-hour debate in Parliament where it passed with a majority. The law modifies previous Waqf regulations, with provisions potentially allowing certain properties to be utilized for government purposes, significantly reshaping their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)