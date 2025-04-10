Left Menu

Global Markets Rebound After Trump's Stunning Tariff Reversal

Global stock markets surged as President Trump announced a temporary pause on new tariffs, reversing his previous decision. The move sparked relief rallies in equities worldwide, led by a significant jump in the S&P 500. Despite the positive momentum, concerns over U.S. economic policies persist.

In a surprising twist, global markets rallied significantly after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 90-day suspension on new tariffs, following days of widespread market turmoil. This unexpected shift in policy reversed hefty duties imposed on multiple countries, leading to a wave of optimism among investors.

On Thursday, European stocks followed the upward trend set by the U.S., with the STOXX 600 index marking its strongest one-day gain since March 2020. Asian markets also displayed positive reactions, despite lingering uncertainty surrounding the broader implications of U.S. economic strategies.

However, the economic backdrop remains tense, especially as Sino-U.S. trade tensions endure. The ongoing trade disputes continue to affect financial markets, with Treasury bonds experiencing volatility and oil prices dropping. This situation highlights the unpredictability within global financial landscapes amid fluctuating trade policies.

