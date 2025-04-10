Left Menu

Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Controversial AI-Generated Audio

A Ludhiana court directs social media platforms to remove a contentious audio clip allegedly featuring a police official demanding sexual favors. The case, filed by activist Devinder Singh Kalra, argues the content is AI-generated and defamatory, undermining public trust and requiring judicial intervention to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:30 IST
Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Controversial AI-Generated Audio
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Ludhiana court has issued a directive to major social media platforms, mandating the removal of a controversial audio clip that reportedly features a senior police official soliciting sexual favors. The legal action follows a petition by social activist Devinder Singh Kalra.

Kalra's petition, presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Vibha Rana, contends that the clip is misleading and potentially disruptive to public order. It suggests the content employs AI-generated voices and visuals, defaming law enforcement by impersonating official personnel.

The court acknowledged the potentially defamatory nature of the content, deeming it outside the bounds of protected speech. Highlighting the threat to societal peace and institutional trust, the court ordered immediate cessation of the clip's distribution to preserve dignity in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025