Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Controversial AI-Generated Audio

A Ludhiana court has issued a directive to major social media platforms, mandating the removal of a controversial audio clip that reportedly features a senior police official soliciting sexual favors. The legal action follows a petition by social activist Devinder Singh Kalra.

Kalra's petition, presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Vibha Rana, contends that the clip is misleading and potentially disruptive to public order. It suggests the content employs AI-generated voices and visuals, defaming law enforcement by impersonating official personnel.

The court acknowledged the potentially defamatory nature of the content, deeming it outside the bounds of protected speech. Highlighting the threat to societal peace and institutional trust, the court ordered immediate cessation of the clip's distribution to preserve dignity in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)