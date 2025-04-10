Left Menu

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's Extensive Investments Tied to Chinese State Entities

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, through Walden International, has made numerous investments in Chinese companies, some linked to state entities. His connection includes investments in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China Electronics Corporation, and others, which have been scrutinized and sanctioned by the U.S. for ties to Chinese military and surveillance entities.

Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, is under scrutiny due to his extensive investments in Chinese companies, some of which are tied to state entities. Through Walden International, founded in 1987, Tan has invested in a range of companies, including China's largest chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

SMIC and other firms associated with Tan have faced U.S. sanctions due to their links with the Chinese military. Notable joint investments include the China Electronics Corporation, sanctioned in 2020, and QST Group, whose sensors were found in Russian drones. These affiliations have raised red flags about Tan's connections to Chinese military interests.

Tan also holds stakes through Sakarya Limited and Seine Limited, both Hong Kong-based entities. Despite the controversies surrounding these investments, companies like Hai Robotics assert their technology is solely for civilian use, emphasizing compliance with international regulations. However, questions about Tan's ties to China's state machinery persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

