P&G Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Amid Coca-Cola Raids

The European Union's antitrust watchdog has broadened its focus to include Procter & Gamble, as reported by Bloomberg News. This move comes amid ongoing raids on Coca-Cola, highlighting significant regulatory actions against these corporate giants.

The investigations by the EU authorities aim to identify potential antitrust violations, reflecting the increased scrutiny on multinational companies within the business sector.

As the regulatory landscape tightens, both P&G and Coca-Cola may face intensified regulatory challenges, impacting their operations and market strategies.

