Left Menu

Equinor Navigates Regulatory Waters: Impact of U.S. Order on Empire Wind 1

Equinor is adhering to a U.S. stop work order affecting its Empire Wind 1 offshore project over national security concerns. This suspension could significantly impact the project's progress. Empire Wind 1, with a capacity of 810 MW, aims to power 500,000 homes and is over 60% complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 05:12 IST
Equinor Navigates Regulatory Waters: Impact of U.S. Order on Empire Wind 1
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Equinor, a major player in the energy sector, is facing compliance challenges with a U.S. stop work order for its Empire Wind 1 project. The order, linked to national security issues, has temporarily halted activities on the ambitious offshore wind project.

According to Equinor, the project could experience substantial setbacks unless a swift resolution is found. As of now, Empire Wind 1 boasts a capacity of 810 megawatts, capable of powering 500,000 homes, and is more than halfway complete. The company remains engaged in discussions with U.S. authorities to address the cessation notice.

The order is the second of its kind for Equinor's project, following an earlier $763 million impairment. With a significant financial investment at stake and a gross book value of approximately $3.1 billion, the company is striving for resolution to continue development at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025