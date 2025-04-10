Kerala Unveils ₹2,228 Crore Development Fund Boost for Local Bodies
Kerala's government has sanctioned over ₹2,228 crore to local self-governments, with a major portion designated for various panchayats and municipalities. This funding, announced by State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, enables local bodies to initiate new development projects for the financial year beginning in April.
The government of Kerala has announced the allocation of over ₹2,228 crore to local self-governments, as confirmed by State Finance Minister K N Balagopal. The funding is part of this year's development allocation, including ₹2,150.30 crore for various projects and an additional ₹78 crore in untied funds.
The distribution includes ₹1,132.79 crore allocated to Grama Panchayats and ₹275.91 crore each to block and district panchayats. Municipalities will receive ₹221.76 crore, while city corporations are set to get ₹243.93 crore.
This financial injection allows local bodies to embark on development projects for the fiscal year starting in April. Notably, ₹77.92 crore has been earmarked for 86 smaller municipalities not classified under the 'million-plus' cities segment, totaling ₹300 crore for all municipalities.
