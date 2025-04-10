Extradition Execution: 26/11 Attack Victims Urge Justice for Tahawwur Rana

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India is being celebrated as a notable victory by survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Many are calling for a swift and severe penalty for the Pakistani-Canadian national, accused of playing a critical role in the deadly assaults that shook the nation.

Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, a survivor, expressed her approval, declaring Rana's transfer to India as a substantial achievement for the Indian government's relentless pursuit of justice. Similarly, Sunita, a Varanasi resident and widow of a 26/11 victim, emphasized the need for all architects of the terror attacks to face the same fate, including infamous figures like Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is poised to take custody of Rana upon his arrival in India. His extradition has been a long-standing demand by the Indian authorities, resolved after the US Supreme Court's recent decision to permit the transfer. Taking this step forward represents a significant movement towards rectifying the horrors experienced during the 2008 attacks, which resulted in the loss of over 160 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)