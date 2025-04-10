Left Menu

Revolutionizing Dairy Farming: Manka Cattle Feed Boosts Productivity

Nectar Origin introduces Manka Cattle Feed, a scientific breakthrough in cattle nutrition designed to enhance dairy productivity in India. Adhering to I.S.I standards, it ensures cattle health, improves milk yields, and promotes sustainable dairy farming practices across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nectar Origin, a leader in agricultural innovation, has unveiled Manka Cattle Feed, its flagship product aimed at transforming dairy farming productivity across India. This state-of-the-art cattle nutrition solution is engineered to align with I.S.I standards, delivering high-grade proteins, essential fats, and probiotics to farmers seeking enhanced productivity and healthier herds.

Manka is meticulously crafted to cater to dairy farmers' needs for increased milk yield and overall cattle well-being. By improving fat content and supporting reproductive health, Manka offers a holistic approach to livestock nutrition, setting a high bar for product quality and sustainability in the agricultural domain. The focus is on long-term benefits, ensuring both productivity and the health of livestock in a controlled and contamination-free environment.

With plans to expand distribution and implement farmer awareness programs, Nectar Origin is committed to facilitating modern dairy farming across major dairy belts in India. Manka Cattle Feed, 100% natural and ISI-certified, is a trusted choice for professionals keen on advancing their dairy practices and achieving superior results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

