Markets Reel After Tariff Tweaks Amid US-China Trade War Dynamics

Wall Street's major indexes saw a downturn on Thursday following a short-lived surge after President Donald Trump's temporary reduction of hefty tariffs on multiple countries. This move came just a day after substantial new tariffs impacted most trading allies, propelling the S&P 500 to its best single-day percentage improvement since 2008 and Nasdaq to its largest one-day gain since 2001.

The fluctuation in tariffs continued with Trump announcing a 90-day suspension on many new reciprocal tariffs but hiking tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% from the previous 104%. In response, Beijing had matched these tariffs with an 84% charge on U.S. goods, intensifying the trade standoff between the two nations. The European Union has also agreed on a 90-day halt to counter tariffs on American products due on April 15.

In financial markets, futures rebounded slightly from early session lows after unexpected consumer price index figures showed a 0.1% drop in March, with an annual increase of 2.4%, lower than anticipated. Economists had forecast a 0.1% monthly rise and 2.6% year-on-year climb. This data impacts Federal Reserve interest rate predictions, with traders anticipating nearly 90 basis points in rate cut adjustments by 2025.

