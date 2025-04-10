Left Menu

Race for BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Heats Up as Annamalai Steps Aside

BJP has initiated the process to elect its Tamil Nadu State President. Current President Annamalai won't seek re-election. Party leaders are encouraged to submit nominations with the stipulation of at least 10 years of membership. The BJP aims to improve its presence in Tamil Nadu.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially commenced the process of electing a new Tamil Nadu State President. In a recent statement, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President and state election officer M. Chakaravarthi announced the opening of applications for the position, urging potential candidates to submit their nominations starting tomorrow.

According to the statement, those aspiring to contest for the post must download and complete a willingness form, available on the state party's website, and deliver it to the State BJP headquarters at Kamalalayam between 2 PM and 4 PM. A key eligibility criterion is that applicants must have been members of the BJP for at least 10 years.

Additionally, applications for the National General Committee member position have been invited. Incumbent BJP President K Annamalai confirmed he won't seek re-election, stating his desire for a unanimous choice. Meanwhile, the BJP seeks to boost its performance in Tamil Nadu, following previous setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections.

