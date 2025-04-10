Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Leap: Innovation, Jobs, and Sustainable Growth Amidst Challenges

Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami champions technological innovation and strategic government initiatives to bolster employment, startups, and economic stability. From promoting local products to infrastructural advancements, the state aims for holistic progress, making Uttarakhand a model of sustainable development and modernization across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:52 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, reiterated the state government's commitment to fostering technological innovation and new employment opportunities. Addressing the youth, Dhami affirmed government support for startups, backed by Rs 200 crore in venture funding, aiming to transform the youth into job creators rather than seekers.

Dhami highlighted various programs like the 'State Millet Mission' and 'Farm Machinery Bank,' which are pivotal in strengthening Uttarakhand's local economy. Addressing the gathering at the Oho Hill Yatra event, he stressed the importance of celebrating Uttarakhand's silver jubilee by setting ambitious state development goals.

The CM noted a record reduction in unemployment rates and the empowerment of traditional local products through government schemes like 'One District, Two Products.' His vision includes modernizing infrastructure under PM Modi's guidance, creating a prosperous, self-reliant Uttarakhand through initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Startup India.'

