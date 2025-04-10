BJP's 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' Spurs Development in Andhra Pradesh

BJP Member of Parliament Daggubati Purandeswari actively engaged in the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, advocating for the party's dedication to regional development. The event saw a warm reception from local villagers and included a tribute to the late NT Rama Rao, honoring his legacy.

During her address, Purandeswari emphasized the BJP's focus on service and their principle of 'Antyodaya,' which seeks to uplift the poorest sections of society. She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, which have broadened banking access to 50 crore Indians, far outpacing previous efforts.

Purandeswari asserted that the BJP's victories are harnessed as moments for societal service. Highlighting initiatives such as the proposed Rs 13,600 crore funding from the Asian Development Bank and central plans to enhance the Tirupati-Katpadi railway line, she assured ongoing federal backing for Andhra Pradesh's progress, in cooperation with CM Chandrababu Naidu.

