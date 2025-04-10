From Retirement to Reinvention: Unveiling New Roles for Government Retirees

Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized retirement as a transition into nation-building roles. Addressing a workshop, he highlighted pension reforms and proposed a national directory of retirees' expertise. The event spotlighted initiatives enhancing retirees' contributions, underscoring that retirement marks a new beginning rather than an end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:23 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo: @DrJitendraSingh). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Thursday, redefined retirement, suggesting it's not the end of contributions but a pivot towards nation-building roles. At a workshop in Guwahati, Singh emphasized that retirees remain active citizens, integral to India's progress.

The workshop, organized by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare and the Assam Government, focused on pension reforms and transition support. Singh highlighted the success of digital initiatives like the Bhavishya Portal and proposed a national directory for retirees to utilize their expertise in advisory roles.

Singh praised the digitization of pension processes, reducing delays and enhancing dignity in retirements. As India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Singh's vision reinforces that retirees are valuable developers in this national journey, urging them to remain active citizens post-retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

