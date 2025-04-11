Market Mayhem: U.S. Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street faced a turbulent day as major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with investors growing increasingly worried about the economic fallout from President Trump's aggressive trade policies. This marked a significant downturn following earlier optimism over economic data and trade negotiations with Europe.

Despite the preceding session's surge, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scoring their biggest one-day gains since 2008, investor confidence waned due to uncertainty surrounding Trump's 90-day tariff reprieve. The ongoing trade conflict with Beijing and the looming possibility of resumed rate cuts contribute further to market volatility.

Market anxiety was palpable as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported substantial losses, with tech and energy sectors among the hardest hit. This environment, coupled with varied earnings reports from big banks, sets a challenging stage for investors as market volatility remains high.

