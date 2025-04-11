Market Mayhem: U.S. Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Tensions
U.S. stocks fell sharply as concerns over President Trump's tariff policies overshadowed positive economic data, causing major indexes to drop significantly. Despite a temporary tariff reprieve and significant market gains, investor anxiety persists. The future of rate cuts and the ongoing trade war with China adds to the economic uncertainty.
Wall Street faced a turbulent day as major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with investors growing increasingly worried about the economic fallout from President Trump's aggressive trade policies. This marked a significant downturn following earlier optimism over economic data and trade negotiations with Europe.
Despite the preceding session's surge, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scoring their biggest one-day gains since 2008, investor confidence waned due to uncertainty surrounding Trump's 90-day tariff reprieve. The ongoing trade conflict with Beijing and the looming possibility of resumed rate cuts contribute further to market volatility.
Market anxiety was palpable as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported substantial losses, with tech and energy sectors among the hardest hit. This environment, coupled with varied earnings reports from big banks, sets a challenging stage for investors as market volatility remains high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stocks
- tariffs
- Trump
- market
- Wall Street
- economy
- investors
- trade war
- volatility
- tech sector