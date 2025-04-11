Pedal Power: Cyclothon 2.0 Takes Fight Against Drugs Across Haryana

The Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 was ceremoniously inaugurated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Faridabad on Saturday, marking a significant step in the state's battle against drug abuse. Addressing the attendees, Saini highlighted the government's commitment to a comprehensive awareness campaign targeting drug issues via this event.

'This cyclothon represents more than a physical challenge; it serves as a revolution against the growing drug menace in Haryana,' Saini stated. The event launched on April 5 in Hisar and has traveled through several districts including Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Palwal, reaching Faridabad with plans to continue to Gurugram.

Aiming to touch every village statewide within three weeks, the cyclothon seeks to broadcast the message of a drug-free Haryana. Following the success of its predecessor, which enlisted over 1.77 lakh cyclists, this 2.0 version arrives with rejuvenated goals encapsulated in the State Action Plan focusing on awareness, de-addiction, and strong enforcement against drug activities.

Furthermore, a Special Task Force has been instituted to tackle drug smuggling and trafficking. The state has established 52 de-addiction centers, including specialized wards in medical institutions across 13 districts. Support is also provided via a dedicated helpline and the 'Manas Portal' for secure, anonymous reporting of drug-linked offenses, reflecting the government's resolve to rally public support in this critical endeavor. (ANI)

