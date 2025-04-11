Left Menu

Delhi Assembly to Probe CAG Reports: Key Meeting Scheduled

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta has scheduled a key meeting to address issues highlighted in recent CAG reports. The meeting will focus on audit findings related to the Delhi Transport Corporation and air pollution measures. Key political figures are expected to discuss management inefficiencies and propose corrective actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:04 IST
Delhi Assembly to Probe CAG Reports: Key Meeting Scheduled
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A crucial meeting has been convened by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta to address concerns stemming from the recently tabled Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. Scheduled for Friday, this gathering includes members from the Public Accounts Committee and the Committee on Public Undertakings, aiming to delve deeper into audit findings presented during the latest Budget Session.

The gathering, set for April 11th, will include a presentation by the Accountant General and address the status of the Audit Para Monitoring System and Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on reports from the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Second Session. Prominent attendees will include Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar.

Previously, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a report highlighting operational inefficiencies and financial challenges within the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The audit, covering 2015-2022, pointed to significant mismanagement issues resulting in financial losses for the city. The report also examined recurring issues in vehicle-related air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025