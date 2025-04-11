Delhi Assembly to Probe CAG Reports: Key Meeting Scheduled

A crucial meeting has been convened by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta to address concerns stemming from the recently tabled Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. Scheduled for Friday, this gathering includes members from the Public Accounts Committee and the Committee on Public Undertakings, aiming to delve deeper into audit findings presented during the latest Budget Session.

The gathering, set for April 11th, will include a presentation by the Accountant General and address the status of the Audit Para Monitoring System and Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on reports from the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Second Session. Prominent attendees will include Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar.

Previously, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a report highlighting operational inefficiencies and financial challenges within the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The audit, covering 2015-2022, pointed to significant mismanagement issues resulting in financial losses for the city. The report also examined recurring issues in vehicle-related air pollution.

