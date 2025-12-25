Cultural Harmonies: K-Pop and Shaker Stories Shine Bright

A high-profile K-Pop concert is set to take place in Hong Kong this February and will be broadcast across mainland China through a state-run channel, according to organizers. This event marks a significant step towards rekindling cultural exchanges between China and South Korea after a decade-long unofficial ban. The news follows a groundbreaking visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea last month, where he engaged in a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussing, among other things, cultural collaboration.

In other entertainment news, actress Amanda Seyfried takes on the role of Ann Lee, founder of the 18th-century Shaker movement, in the forthcoming film 'The Testament of Ann Lee.' Set to debut on Christmas Day, the film delves into Lee's visionary journey towards equality and communal living. Seyfried, known for her role in 'Mamma Mia!', expresses surprise at her lack of prior knowledge regarding this influential figure in American history.

The concert and the movie shine a spotlight on cross-cultural dialogues and historical storytelling, underlining the power of art to connect and educate global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)