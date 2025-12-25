Metropolitan Makeover: Maharashtra's Urban Polls Challenge Civic Capacity
Maharashtra's urban elections spotlight critical issues like pollution, housing, and transportation. With elections slated for January 15, amid identity politics, candidates focus on civic issues. The region grapples with population growth, and strained resources. Major redevelopment and regulatory frameworks aim to address housing, infrastructure, and public service challenges in the MMR.
- Country:
- India
Nine municipal corporations in Maharashtra's Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are facing elections on January 15. Key urban challenges include pollution, housing, and transportation, influencing voter behavior. Candidates are adapting platforms to address these civic concerns amidst ongoing identity politics around caste, language, and religion.
The state announced an amnesty scheme to regularize over 20,000 buildings without occupancy certificates. Redevelopment plans for Mumbai's 'pagdi' buildings and slum clusters on plots over 50 acres are highlighted. Public transport, air quality, and the Metro's pace are critical election issues, especially in fast-growing suburbs.
Voter demands focus on better public services as rapid urbanization strains resources. High property prices, varied employment opportunities, and infrastructure inadequacies are central to election discourse. Rapid growth has outpaced civic capacity, urging immediate improvements in infrastructure, health, and public services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
