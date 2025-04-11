Blaze Erupts at DTC Bus Depot in Delhi's Rohini Area
A fire broke out at a DTC bus depot in Rohini, Delhi at around 9:48 am on Friday. Firefighters were promptly dispatched to the scene, deploying three fire tenders to control the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depot in Rohini, Delhi, early Friday morning. The incident was reported at 9:48 am, prompting an immediate response from fire officials.
Three fire tenders were deployed to tackle the flames. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze. The origin of the fire remains unclear as investigations continue.
This incident follows a similar fire that occurred on Thursday at a grocery shop in Begampur market, where nine fire tenders were dispatched, and in Sanjay Lake Forest on April 6, with fire services managing to put out both fires without any casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- fire
- Rohini
- bus depot
- DTC
- firefighters
- blaze
- incident
- fire tenders
- investigation
ALSO READ
Devastating Blaze Engulfs South Korea's Historic Gounsa Temple
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Olympic Skier and Father in Turkiye
Life-Saving Heroes: Firefighters Aid in Unusual Medical Emergency
Gurindervir Singh Blazes New Trail with 100m National Record
Unveiling the DTC Debacle: Mismanagement Allegations Surface in Delhi