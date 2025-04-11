Blaze Erupts at DTC Bus Depot in Delhi's Rohini Area

A fire erupted at a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depot in Rohini, Delhi, early Friday morning. The incident was reported at 9:48 am, prompting an immediate response from fire officials.

Three fire tenders were deployed to tackle the flames. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze. The origin of the fire remains unclear as investigations continue.

This incident follows a similar fire that occurred on Thursday at a grocery shop in Begampur market, where nine fire tenders were dispatched, and in Sanjay Lake Forest on April 6, with fire services managing to put out both fires without any casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)