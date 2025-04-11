Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Lives in Surat Fire Incident

A fire erupted in Surat's Vesu area, Gujarat, on Friday. With no reported casualties, around 150 fire brigade personnel worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. The state's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, highlighted their efforts, while a separate bus fire incident was reported in Delhi’s Rohini area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:09 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire ignited in a building situated in Surat's bustling Vesu area of Gujarat on Friday morning, prompting an immediate response from local fire officials. Personnel quickly mobilized to the scene to embark on an intensive firefighting operation. Among those present was Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Reports confirm that there have been no casualties or injuries associated with the blaze. Fire tenders are persistently striving to bring the fire under control. Addressing the media, Sanghavi praised the approximately 150 fire brigade personnel involved in the efforts, underscoring their critical role in managing the fire.

Sanghavi remarked, "The fire brigade team has performed admirably, successfully rescuing many individuals. About 150 fire brigade members are actively engaged in containing the blaze here." Further updates are anticipated as the situation unfolds.

In an unrelated incident, a fire broke out on a bus in Delhi's Rohini area, reported at around 9:48 a.m. at the DTC Bus Depot in Sector 37. Fire officials acted swiftly, deploying three fire tenders to extinguish the flames, and no injuries have been reported. The cause remains under investigation.

