Left Menu

BRISKPE Revolutionizes Global Selling for Indian Entrepreneurs

Amazon has approved BRISKPE as a Payment Service Provider, enabling it to facilitate cross-border payments. Backed by Prosus, BRISKPE introduces 'Launchpad', a platform designed to aid Indian sellers in global expansion by offering various services, signalling a major step beyond payments to creating a comprehensive support ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:11 IST
BRISKPE Revolutionizes Global Selling for Indian Entrepreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon has officially recognized BRISKPE as a Payment Service Provider (PSP), granting it the authority to manage cross-border payments on its platform.

Supported by the global investment firm Prosus, BRISKPE has unveiled 'Launchpad', an innovative initiative tailored to transform how Indian sellers expand internationally. According to the company, this launch marks a departure from merely managing payouts, as BRISKPE now aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem to help sellers achieve global brand stature.

Co-founder and CEO of BRISKPE, Sanjay Tripathy, highlighted that their recent PSP approval from Amazon demonstrates the robust nature of their payment infrastructure. He emphasized the company's commitment to empowering Indian MSMEs with the tools, partnerships, and confidence necessary for global success. The 'Launchpad' provides a complete suite of resources, including collaborations with global shipping partners, tax consultants, and compliance advisors, all integrated into a seamless platform.

Moreover, BRISKPE's payment stack offers Indian sellers features such as instant virtual accounts in local currencies, live forex rates with zero hidden charges, and reality-based payment tracking along with compliance documentation like E-FIRA and E-BRCs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025