BRISKPE Revolutionizes Global Selling for Indian Entrepreneurs

Amazon has officially recognized BRISKPE as a Payment Service Provider (PSP), granting it the authority to manage cross-border payments on its platform.

Supported by the global investment firm Prosus, BRISKPE has unveiled 'Launchpad', an innovative initiative tailored to transform how Indian sellers expand internationally. According to the company, this launch marks a departure from merely managing payouts, as BRISKPE now aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem to help sellers achieve global brand stature.

Co-founder and CEO of BRISKPE, Sanjay Tripathy, highlighted that their recent PSP approval from Amazon demonstrates the robust nature of their payment infrastructure. He emphasized the company's commitment to empowering Indian MSMEs with the tools, partnerships, and confidence necessary for global success. The 'Launchpad' provides a complete suite of resources, including collaborations with global shipping partners, tax consultants, and compliance advisors, all integrated into a seamless platform.

Moreover, BRISKPE's payment stack offers Indian sellers features such as instant virtual accounts in local currencies, live forex rates with zero hidden charges, and reality-based payment tracking along with compliance documentation like E-FIRA and E-BRCs.

