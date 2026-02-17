Left Menu

Prosus to Bolster Investment in India's Booming Consumer Tech Sector

Prosus, a significant tech investor, plans to continue its investment in India's thriving consumer enterprises. At the AI Impact Summit, Euro Beinat, Prosus's Global Head of AI and Data Science, emphasized the country's growth potential. The firm aims to increase its Indian portfolio value significantly in coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:35 IST
Prosus to Bolster Investment in India's Booming Consumer Tech Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prosus, known as a global tech investment giant, is set to increase its investment in India's burgeoning consumer enterprise sector. This announcement came during the release of a Prosus-BCG white paper titled 'AI for All -- Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity' at the AI Impact Summit in India.

Euro Beinat, Prosus's Global Head of AI and Data Science, shared insights on the sidelines of the summit, highlighting India's expansive growth potential. He refrained from announcing specific investments, but emphasized that India is a key learning ground for the company.

During a recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Prosus CEO Fabrisio Bloisi indicated aspirations to amplify the company's Indian portfolio to a value of USD 50 billion over the next four years. This strategic focus underscores their commitment to consumer industries, which Beinat noted are pivotal in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

 Global
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Kick Off in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Kick Off in Geneva

 Global
3
Political Turmoil in Peru: President Ousted Amid Scandal

Political Turmoil in Peru: President Ousted Amid Scandal

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Court Demands Accountability in Temple Funds Misuse

Uttarakhand Court Demands Accountability in Temple Funds Misuse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026