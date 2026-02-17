Prosus to Bolster Investment in India's Booming Consumer Tech Sector
Prosus, a significant tech investor, plans to continue its investment in India's thriving consumer enterprises. At the AI Impact Summit, Euro Beinat, Prosus's Global Head of AI and Data Science, emphasized the country's growth potential. The firm aims to increase its Indian portfolio value significantly in coming years.
- Country:
- India
Prosus, known as a global tech investment giant, is set to increase its investment in India's burgeoning consumer enterprise sector. This announcement came during the release of a Prosus-BCG white paper titled 'AI for All -- Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity' at the AI Impact Summit in India.
Euro Beinat, Prosus's Global Head of AI and Data Science, shared insights on the sidelines of the summit, highlighting India's expansive growth potential. He refrained from announcing specific investments, but emphasized that India is a key learning ground for the company.
During a recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Prosus CEO Fabrisio Bloisi indicated aspirations to amplify the company's Indian portfolio to a value of USD 50 billion over the next four years. This strategic focus underscores their commitment to consumer industries, which Beinat noted are pivotal in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prosus
- India
- investment
- consumer tech
- AI Impact Summit
- Euro Beinat
- Naspers
- startups
- Meesho
- PayU
- Swiggy
ALSO READ
Empowering Tech Entrepreneurs: EDII's New Startups PGDM
Five Indian Startups to Showcase AI-Gaming Breakthroughs at India AI Impact Summit 2026
AI Revolution: Empowering Indian Startups to Achieve Global Dominance
51 AVGC-XR Startups to Showcase AI-Powered Media Innovation at WAVES Creators Corner
iCreate Drone Challenge Demo Day Showcases 14 Homegrown Startups Advancing India’s Indigenous Drone Technologies