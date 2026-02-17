Prosus to Bolster Investment in India's Booming Consumer Tech Sector

Prosus, known as a global tech investment giant, is set to increase its investment in India's burgeoning consumer enterprise sector. This announcement came during the release of a Prosus-BCG white paper titled 'AI for All -- Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity' at the AI Impact Summit in India.

Euro Beinat, Prosus's Global Head of AI and Data Science, shared insights on the sidelines of the summit, highlighting India's expansive growth potential. He refrained from announcing specific investments, but emphasized that India is a key learning ground for the company.

During a recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Prosus CEO Fabrisio Bloisi indicated aspirations to amplify the company's Indian portfolio to a value of USD 50 billion over the next four years. This strategic focus underscores their commitment to consumer industries, which Beinat noted are pivotal in the region.

