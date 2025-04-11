India Eyes Nuclear Power Expansion with Liability Law Amendments

India is set to overhaul its nuclear policy framework to attract wider investments into the sector, as revealed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit 2025, Jaishankar emphasized amending the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, aiming for a robust nuclear energy sector capable of producing 100 gigawatts by 2047.

The minister underscored the importance of private sector involvement, citing strong interest from the industry despite existing legal hurdles. Jaishankar acknowledged past inefficacies in the policy, tracing back to the 2005 India-US nuclear cooperation agreement, and called for legislative amendments to instill confidence in international investors.

The government intends to amend the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act to facilitate private sector partnerships. These changes align with India's commitment to a net-zero carbon future, supported by the construction of ten reactors and ambitious plans for new nuclear facilities across multiple states, including a significant collaboration with the USA in Andhra Pradesh.

