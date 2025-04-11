Left Menu

India Eyes Nuclear Power Expansion with Liability Law Amendments

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advocates for amending the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act to open the nuclear sector for investments, aiming for 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047. The move seeks private sector involvement, highlighting past policy shortcomings and emphasizing nuclear energy’s role in achieving net zero carbon goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:23 IST
India Eyes Nuclear Power Expansion with Liability Law Amendments
EAM S Jaishankar (Image: Youtube@Ani News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to overhaul its nuclear policy framework to attract wider investments into the sector, as revealed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit 2025, Jaishankar emphasized amending the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, aiming for a robust nuclear energy sector capable of producing 100 gigawatts by 2047.

The minister underscored the importance of private sector involvement, citing strong interest from the industry despite existing legal hurdles. Jaishankar acknowledged past inefficacies in the policy, tracing back to the 2005 India-US nuclear cooperation agreement, and called for legislative amendments to instill confidence in international investors.

The government intends to amend the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act to facilitate private sector partnerships. These changes align with India's commitment to a net-zero carbon future, supported by the construction of ten reactors and ambitious plans for new nuclear facilities across multiple states, including a significant collaboration with the USA in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025