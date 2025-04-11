Left Menu

Bihar Storm Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Amid Destruction and Delayed Aid

The death count in Bihar's Nalanda district has reached 23 as storms and rains cause havoc. Compensation is announced but delayed for victims. Widespread damages include homes and crops, and officials are pushing to restore power systems. The state has seen 80 deaths from severe storms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:39 IST
Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in Bihar's Nalanda district has climbed to 23 after a devastating storm and rains lashed the region, wreaking havoc. District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar reported that 21 people died from thunderstorms, with at least one fatality caused by lightning, while others were buried at various sites.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed officials to provide compensation to the victims' families, and teams have been dispatched to assess damage to crops and homes. Efforts are underway to restore 18 kilometers of low-tension electrical lines and more than 300 electricity poles to normalcy by the evening.

A Rs 4 lakh compensation will be provided to each bereaved family. Despite government assurances, villagers claim a delay in receiving the aid. Beyond Nalanda, storms have claimed a total of 80 lives across Bihar. The state is actively working to address the widespread losses impacting farmers and residents alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

