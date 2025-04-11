Left Menu

Mumbai Attack Conspirator Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praised the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the US to India. He emphasized Rana's prosecution in the judicial system, as NIA handles the investigation. This follows numerous charges related to the 2008 attacks by Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed satisfaction on Friday over the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the United States to India. During a joint press conference in Mumbai with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Fadnavis extended gratitude towards the Prime Minister for facilitating this crucial extradition.

Fadnavis voiced his relief, emphasizing the burden lifted with Rana's return to India, as previously only Ajmal Kasab had faced justice. He assured that Rana would now face the Indian judicial system, with support from the Mumbai Police if required. Currently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has custody of Rana and oversees the ongoing investigation.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian citizen originally from Pakistan, faces trial in India on ten criminal charges, including conspiracy and murder, related to the 2008 Mumbai attacks orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. His extradition, secured after years of persistent efforts by the NIA under the India-US Extradition Treaty, comes after he exhausted all legal options in the US. He was brought to India on April 10 and is currently in 18-day NIA custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

