Assam HSLC 2025 Results Announced: Highlights and Achievements

The Assam State School Education Board announced the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results on Friday, revealing a 63.98% overall pass rate. Boys outperformed girls, with 67.59% and 61.09% passing, respectively.

Out of the 4,22,737 students who sat for the exam, 2,70,471 passed. Amishi Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat district led the scores with 591 marks. Saptarswa Bordoloi secured second with 590 marks, while Anirban Borgohain closely followed with 589 marks.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu lauded the toppers and praised Sivasagar for achieving the highest district pass rate at 85.55%. He acknowledged the Education Board's efficiency, noting it as the nation's second fastest in result declaration, aiding swift admissions after Bihu.

(With inputs from agencies.)