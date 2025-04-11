Remembering Mahatma Phule: Pioneer of Social Equality

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party president, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined national leaders in paying homage to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 197th birth anniversary. Through a heartfelt message on X, Reddy acknowledged Phule's pioneering work in social equality and women's education, pivotal for the upliftment of oppressed classes.

Mahatma Phule Jayanti, celebrated annually on April 11, commemorates Phule's undeniable impact on Indian society. Originating from Maharashtra's Satara district, Phule's fight against the caste system and his drive to empower women through education are remembered as cornerstones of his legacy.

Phule, with his followers, established the Satyashodhak Samaj to champion equal rights for marginalized communities. In a historic move with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he founded the first school for girls in Pune in 1848. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders honored Phule's life and work, emphasizing his ongoing influence through their posts on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)