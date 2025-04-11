Delhi Metro Extends Hours for IPL, Launches Affordable Pod Hotel

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced extended service hours to facilitate spectators during upcoming Indian Premier League matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Scheduled matches on April 13, 16, 27, 29, and May 11, 2025, will see last train timings on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, pushed back by 1-2 hours. This move aims to accommodate the expected spike in passenger numbers at nearby Metro stations like Delhi Gate and ITO on the Violet Line.

Anticipating overcrowded stations post-match, the Delhi Metro will operate an additional 76 train trips on these days, ensuring smooth transit for fans. Meanwhile, in a bid to provide economical lodging options, especially for transit passengers, the DMRC has launched 'The Metrostay', a pod-style hotel at New Delhi Metro Station.

With rates beginning at Rs 400, The Metrostay targets commuters, particularly those using the Airport Express Line and the New Delhi Railway Station. Amenities include cozy dormitory-style bunk beds, digital lockers, a co-working space, a games area, and a mini-theater. Separate facilities for women, including dormitories and washrooms, have also been introduced. Speaking on the launch, Metrostay's manager Altamash highlighted the hotel's various features and announced forthcoming private rooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)