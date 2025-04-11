Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party: A New Political Dawn for Bihar?

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, aims to offer a fresh political alternative in Bihar with his 'Badlav Rally'. Despite previous setbacks in by-polls, Kishor's party is preparing for its first Assembly election, promising a distinct culture and a focus on education and jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:33 IST
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party: A New Political Dawn for Bihar?
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the strategist-turned-politician and founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, is on the brink of launching his maiden rally in Bihar, a state he believes is ripe for political change. Ahead of the assembly elections slated for October or November, the Jan Suraaj Party is positioning itself as a fresh alternative to Bihar's established political powers.

In a conversation with ANI prior to the 'Badlav Rally', Kishor asserted that the people of Bihar are yearning for an alternative political voice. He emphasized that his party is distinct in its dedication to addressing pressing issues like education and employment without resorting to corruption or violent tactics often associated with other parties.

The rally, taking place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, marks a significant moment for Kishor's party. He believes it will cement Jan Suraaj's place as a formidable contender in Bihar's political landscape, offering a new choice to voters traditionally divided between the BJP and RJD. The upcoming elections for Bihar's 243 constituencies present a critical test for this nascent political force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025