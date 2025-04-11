Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party: A New Political Dawn for Bihar?

Prashant Kishor, the strategist-turned-politician and founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, is on the brink of launching his maiden rally in Bihar, a state he believes is ripe for political change. Ahead of the assembly elections slated for October or November, the Jan Suraaj Party is positioning itself as a fresh alternative to Bihar's established political powers.

In a conversation with ANI prior to the 'Badlav Rally', Kishor asserted that the people of Bihar are yearning for an alternative political voice. He emphasized that his party is distinct in its dedication to addressing pressing issues like education and employment without resorting to corruption or violent tactics often associated with other parties.

The rally, taking place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, marks a significant moment for Kishor's party. He believes it will cement Jan Suraaj's place as a formidable contender in Bihar's political landscape, offering a new choice to voters traditionally divided between the BJP and RJD. The upcoming elections for Bihar's 243 constituencies present a critical test for this nascent political force.

