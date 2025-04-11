NTPC Group to Boost Thermal Capacity by 30,000 MW by 2032

State-owned NTPC Group has announced plans to enhance its thermal capacity by 30,000 megawatts (MW) by the fiscal year 2031-32, soaring past its earlier goal of 26,000 MW by 2030-31, according to industry insiders.

The company's revised strategy includes a substantial bump in its renewable energy endeavors, with a target of 60 GW in renewable capacity by 2032. NTPC is betting big on renewables, intending to increase its renewable energy output by 5,000 MW in the coming financial year.

Additionally, the NTPC Group, under India's Ministry of Power and a major contributor to the nation's power grid, set a goal to extract 50 million tonnes of coal by FY25, marking an eight percent rise from the previous year's figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)