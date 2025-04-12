Tragic Drownings Highlight Safety Negligence in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, five young girls drowned in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Sidhi districts, local police reported. The incidents underscore grave safety lapses as families and communities call for justice.

In Satna, three sisters, including five-year-old twins and their elder sister aged eight, were found lifeless in a water-filled pit. The district faced public outrage as a local road contractor allegedly excavated the soil unlawfully, leading to the unsafe conditions exacerbated by recent rains, according to village Sarpanch Sandhya Upadhyay. Villagers protested, demanding action against the contractor.

Similarly, in Sidhi district, two sisters aged 9 and 11 met a similar fate. The girls had gone to collect Mahua flowers but ended up drowning in a pond. Discovery of an abandoned flower basket prompted a swift family search, resulting in the tragic recovery of the girls' bodies. Investigations are ongoing in both districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)